Adolis Garcia News: Cracks sixth homer in win

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Colorado.

Wednesday marked the 10th multi-hit game of the season by Garcia, who notched his sixth home run of the campaign as well. The veteran outfielder has hit in the cleanup spot in six of Texas' last seven games, but he's batting a mere .185 with two doubles and four RBI during this span. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Garcia, who entered Wednesday with an elite 15.7 percent barrel rate on the season.