Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Cracks sixth homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Colorado.

Wednesday marked the 10th multi-hit game of the season by Garcia, who notched his sixth home run of the campaign as well. The veteran outfielder has hit in the cleanup spot in six of Texas' last seven games, but he's batting a mere .185 with two doubles and four RBI during this span. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Garcia, who entered Wednesday with an elite 15.7 percent barrel rate on the season.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now