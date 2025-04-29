Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Fills box score in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Garcia was one of three Rangers to log three RBI in Tuesday's rout, and each of his RBI came on a bases-clearing double during Texas' eight-run barrage in the sixth inning. The veteran slugger still has just one extra-base hit in his last six games and hasn't homered in any of his last eight, batting .191 with two big flies, 10 RBI, eight runs scored over 89 at-bats in April. Garcia does have three stolen bases during this span, though.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now