Adolis Garcia News: Logs multiple hits again

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Athletics.

While the team slipped back into its offensive funk after exploding for 15 runs Tuesday, Garcia posted two hits for a second consecutive game and was the lone Ranger to deliver with runners in scoring position. He's ready to put April behind him; Garcia batted .204/.250/.312 over 25 games during the month and was recently dropped to seventh in the batting order.