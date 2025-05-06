Adolis Garcia News: Perfect day at dish

Garcia went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's win against Boston.

Garcia singled three times, drew a walk and hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the 6-1 victory. It was his fourth multi-hit performance over his last seven games, but he failed to record a hit in the other three appearances. His season OPS only went up from .643 to .679 during that span and he's collected just one extra-base hit over his last 12 games.