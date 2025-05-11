Adolis Garcia News: Swipes fifth bag in win
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.
Garcia doubled and scored in the second inning before crossing the plate again after a stolen base in the third. The 32-year-old entered Sunday in an 0-for-11 skid, though he does have three multi-hit efforts across 10 games in May. On the season, he's hitting .225 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 13 runs scored and five steals across 157 plate appearances.
