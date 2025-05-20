Adrian Houser News: Gets MLB deal from White Sox

The White Sox signed Houser to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Tuesday.

Houser requested and was granted his release from a minor-league contract with the Rangers last week so that he could link up with the White Sox on a big-league deal. The veteran right-hander has posted a 5.03 ERA and 37:15 K:BB over 39.1 innings at Triple-A Round Rock this season. Houser will join Chicago's rotation and start Tuesday's game against the Mariners.