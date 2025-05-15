Fantasy Baseball
Adrian Houser News: Released by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Houser was granted his release by the Rangers on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Houser signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers this winter and was having some success with Triple-A Round Rock, most notably maintaining a 1.15 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 39.1 innings. Texas would reportedly like to re-sign him, though he may have another opportunity around the league lined up.

