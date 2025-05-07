Adrian Morejon News: Turns in rare poor outing Tuesday

Morejon (1-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk while retiring one batter in relief.

When Morejon entered in the seventh inning, San Diego was clinging to a one-run lead. By the end of the frame, New York racked up 10 runs, four of which were charged to the left-hander. Three of those crossed the plate after Morejon had departed, and the walk he issued was intentional, but it was nonetheless an uncharacteristically poor performance by the reliever given his previous results this season. Entering Tuesday, Morejon owned a 1.56 ERA and had held the opponent scoreless in 15 of his 17 appearances.