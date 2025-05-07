Adrian Sampson News: Gets minor-league deal with Nats

The Nationals signed Sampson to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Washington assigned Sampson to Triple-A Rochester, where he'll likely work out of the rotation. The 33-year-old righty has seen big-league action in parts of five seasons, but he hasn't surfaced in the majors since 2022. He most recently spent the 2024 season in the Rangers organization at Triple-A Round Rock, producing a 5.64 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 137.1 innings.