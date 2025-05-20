Fantasy Baseball
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Belts sixth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cubs.

The backstop took fellow rookie Ben Brown deep in the first inning, going back-to-back with Jesus Sanchez to lead off the game. Ramirez has cooled down a little since a blistering start to his big-league career, but he's still playing nearly every day and delivering consistent production. Through his first 95 MLB plate appearances, Ramirez is slashing .267/.337/.593 with 10 doubles, six homers, 11 runs and 12 RBI.

