Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Getting day off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 12:21pm

Ramirez is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Dodgers.

Ramirez had been in the lineup for each of the previous nine tilts but will get a breather in Monday's series opener. Three of his last four starts have come at designated hitter, and he could be used as more of a DH moving forward with the Marlins carrying two other catchers on the roster in Liam Hicks and Nick Fortes. Fortes is behind the dish for Monday's game, while Connor Norby is in the DH slot.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now