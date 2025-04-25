Agustin Ramirez News: Impressive start continues in win

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's win over Seattle.

The rookie catcher continued his impressive start to his major-league career, adding in his first home run of the season Friday. Ramirez now has an extra-base hit to go with multiple knocks in each of his first three outings, and he also has two walks and a stolen base through 12 plate appearances. With Nick Fortes (oblique) and Rob Brantly (lat) both on the injured list, Ramirez -- who is one of Miami's top prospects for 2025 -- has an opportunity to handle steady at-bats in the majors in the interim.