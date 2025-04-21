Agustin Ramirez News: Officially promoted to majors

The Marlins recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

One of Miami's top prospects, Ramirez was acquired from the Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm trade last summer. The 23-year-old is now set to make his MLB debut after slashing .254/.313/.479 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases across 80 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. In a corresponding move, the Marlins placed Rob Brantly (lat) on the 10-day injured list.