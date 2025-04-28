Agustin Ramirez News: Swats two more homers

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Ramirez took Logan Evans deep in his first at-bat of the afternoon and later followed it up with a 421-foot blast to left in the sixth. He now has three home runs and nine hits over his first five MLB games while donning a 2:2 BB:K. Ramirez is looking the part and seems to be here to stay regardless of who's healthy for the Marlins.