Agustin Ramirez News: Swats two more homers
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.
Ramirez took Logan Evans deep in his first at-bat of the afternoon and later followed it up with a 421-foot blast to left in the sixth. He now has three home runs and nine hits over his first five MLB games while donning a 2:2 BB:K. Ramirez is looking the part and seems to be here to stay regardless of who's healthy for the Marlins.
