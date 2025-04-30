AJ Blubaugh News: Called up for MLB debut

The Astros selected Blubaugh's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers in Houston.

Blubaugh will be making his MLB debut Wednesday, but with Lance McCullers (forearm) seemingly on track to return from the 15-day injured list next week, the 24-year-old righty is likely headed back to Sugar Land regardless of how he performs versus Detroit. The young right-hander has struck out 28 batters and has allowed just one home run over 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this season, but walks have been an issue (10.8 BB%).