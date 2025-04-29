A.J. Blubaugh News: Candidate to start Wednesday

Blubaugh is with the Astros as a member of the taxi squad and is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hayden Wesneski is being pushed back in order to provide him some extra rest, so Houston is in need of a spot starter. However, Blubaugh isn't guaranteed to start since the Astros have a team day off Thursday, so a bullpen day could be employed if the unit is in good shape after Tuesday's contest. The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 21 innings so far this season with Triple-A Sugar Land.