Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Likely facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Puk (elbow) is unlikely to pitch for at least a couple of months, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks have not officially announced a timeline for Puk, who is awaiting word from two orthopedic doctors as to the severity of his elbow injury. However, team officials have spoken as if they are preparing for Puk to be sidelined for a lengthy period, and potentially the rest of the season. His absence will likely solidify Justin Martinez's role as the closer, though Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is also nearing a return.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now