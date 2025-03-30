Fantasy Baseball
A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Puk allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

It wasn't a save situation for Puk, who made his season debut in the top of the ninth inning after the Diamondbacks took the lead an inning earlier, courtesy of an eight-run rally. Nothing has changed with respect to Arizona's closer situation. Manager Torey Lovullo still hasn't named one and will continue to trot out Puk and Justin Martinez for late-game, high-leverage situations.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
