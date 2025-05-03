AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Good to go for Monday

Smith-Shawver (elbow) will make his next scheduled start Monday against the Reds, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Smith-Shawver took a line drive off his right elbow during his last start Tuesday and was pulled after throwing 59 pitches over 5.1 innings. He played catch Saturday without any issues and now has the green light to make another start Monday without any sort of delay. The 22-year-old righty has started four games in the big leagues this season and owns a 4.26 ERA across 19 innings.