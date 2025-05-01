AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Smith-Shawver's right arm/elbow came back negative Wednesday after he was struck by a line drive during his start Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Smith-Shawver made it through 5.1 innings of two-run ball before his start was ended prematurely. He's due to pitch again Monday against the Reds and is expected to be ready to go by then, though Atlanta may push his next start back a few days if his soreness doesn't dissipate before then.