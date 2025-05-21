Fantasy Baseball
AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver News: Atlanta-Washington postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Smith-Shawver and Atlanta won't play the Nationals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Washington.

The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 16 as part of a doubleheader. Atlanta hasn't announced how the postponement will affect its pitching plans, but Smith-Shawver could be pushed back a day to start Thursday's series finale in Washington.

AJ Smith-Shawver
Atlanta Braves

