AJ Smith-Shawver News: Atlanta-Washington postponed
Smith-Shawver and Atlanta won't play the Nationals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to rain in Washington.
The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 16 as part of a doubleheader. Atlanta hasn't announced how the postponement will affect its pitching plans, but Smith-Shawver could be pushed back a day to start Thursday's series finale in Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now