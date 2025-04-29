AJ Smith-Shawver News: Called up to start Tuesday

Atlanta recalled Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The right-hander will rejoin Atlanta for his fourth MLB start of the season in the wake of Spencer Strider (hamstring) returning to the injured list. Smith-Shawver has a 4.61 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings this season and has posted similar numbers for Gwinnett with a 4.82 ERA in two outings.