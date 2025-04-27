AJ Smith-Shawver News: Could get starting nod Tuesday

Smith-Shawver could be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Colorado, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Atlanta hasn't publicized its pitching plans for Tuesday, but the team still has a hole in its rotation following Spencer Strider's (hamstring) placement on the injured list last week, and Smith-Shawver would be available to enter the big-league rotation after making his most recent start for Gwinnett last Wednesday. The 22-year-old made Atlanta's Opening Day roster after a strong spring training, but he was demoted to Gwinnett on April 13 after turning in a 4.61 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings over three starts. He's since made two appearances for Gwinnett and has supplied a 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 9.1 innings.