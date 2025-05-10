AJ Smith-Shawver News: Fans seven in no-decision

Smith-Shawver came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The 22-year-old righty fell one out short of his second straight quality start, getting the hook after 97 pitches (59 strikes) with Atlanta nursing a 2-1 lead, but the bullpen wasn't able to get him his third straight win. Smith-Shawver has been outstanding since rejoining the big-league rotation in late April, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 19 innings, but it's not yet clear what the team intends to do with him once Spencer Strider (hamstring) is ready to return. Smith-Shawver lines up to get at least one more turn in a home start against the Nationals next week.