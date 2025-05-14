Akil Baddoo News: Added to roster

The Tigers selected Baddoo's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baddoo was cast off the 40-man roster over the offseason but has made his way back to the majors after collecting an .820 OPS with six home runs and four stolen bases in 21 games at Toledo. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox, but expect Baddoo to serve mainly as a fourth outfielder while he's up with the big club.