Akil Baddoo News: Healthy again at Triple-A

Baddoo (hand) is slashing .247/.329/.479 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 82 plate appearances since being activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list April 15.

Baddoo missed the first couple weeks of the Triple-A season after requiring surgery in late February to address a hamate bone fracture in his right hand, but he's since taken back a regular spot in the Toledo outfield. The 26-year-old has seen big-league action in each of the previous four seasons, but he'll face an uphill battle to make it back to Detroit in 2025 now that he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster.