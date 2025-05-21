Akil Baddoo News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Baddoo had picked up starts in left field in each of the Tigers' last three games, going 2-for-9 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI. He'll hit the bench Wednesday and could soon be at risk of finding himself off the roster entirely, as fellow outfielders Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are in the midst of rehab assignments.