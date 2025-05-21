Fantasy Baseball
Akil Baddoo headshot

Akil Baddoo News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Baddoo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Baddoo had picked up starts in left field in each of the Tigers' last three games, going 2-for-9 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI. He'll hit the bench Wednesday and could soon be at risk of finding himself off the roster entirely, as fellow outfielders Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are in the midst of rehab assignments.

Akil Baddoo
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
