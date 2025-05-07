Alan Roden News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Roden to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
Roden was named to the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, but he has gone 0-for-26 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games and will head back to Triple-A to clean up his performance at the plate. Roden's move to the minors opens a spot on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster for Jonatan Clase, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
