Alan Roden News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Roden to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Roden was named to the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, but he has gone 0-for-26 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games and will head back to Triple-A to clean up his performance at the plate. Roden's move to the minors opens a spot on the Blue Jays' 26-man roster for Jonatan Clase, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.