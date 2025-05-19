Fantasy Baseball
Alan Trejo headshot

Alan Trejo News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Rockies outrighted Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

After being acquired from the Rangers on May 26, Trejo was added to the Rockies' big-league roster a day later and immediately settled into a near-everyday role with the big club. However, after Trejo slashed just .175/.190/.225 over 43 plate appearances, the Rockies designated him for assignment Friday. Ezequiel Tovar returned from the injured list that same day and has since taken over as the Rockies' regular shortstop, so Trejo will remain on hand as organizational depth at the Triple-A level but likely won't be in the mix for a call-up unless Colorado loses another middle infielder at some point.

Alan Trejo
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
