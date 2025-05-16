Alan Trejo News: DFA'd by Rockies

The Rockies designated Trejo for assignment Friday.

Trejo has been filling in at shortstop for the Rockies recently, but his run with the big club will now come to an end with Ezequiel Tovar (hip) and Aaron Schunk (groin) both back from the IL. The 28-year-old Trejo slashed a miserable .175/.190/.225 in 43 plate appearances while with the Rox and is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.