Trejo went 1-for-4 with a double Monday against Atlanta.

Trejo was acquired by the Rockies on Saturday and promoted to the major-league roster Sunday. With both Aaron Schunk (groin) and Ezequiel Tovar (hip) sidelined, Trejo has started consecutive games at shortstop. He seems to have displaced Kyle Farmer, who had previously played regularly between second base and shortstop.