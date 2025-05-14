Alan Trejo News: Taking seat Wednesday

Trejo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

After starting at shortstop in each of the Rockies' previous four games, Trejo will give way to Kyle Farmer in the series finale in Texas. With Ezequiel Tovar (hip) in the midst of a rehab assignment and on track to return from the injured list as soon as this weekend, Trejo is likely to see his playing time take a significant hit in the near future.