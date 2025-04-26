Fantasy Baseball
Alan Trejo headshot

Alan Trejo News: Traded to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 6:48pm

The Rangers traded Trejo to the Rockies on Saturday for cash considerations, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Trejo, who has spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Round Rock, will head to the Rockies and is expected to be activated to the major-league roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds. It's a return to Colorado for Trejo, who played for the Rockies from 2020 to 2024 before signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers in December. He was slashing .211/.247/.352 with one stolen base and 13 RBI in 77 plate appearances in Triple-A.

Alan Trejo
Colorado Rockies
