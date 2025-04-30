Aldrin Batista Injury: Facing multi-month absence

Batista was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow Sunday and is expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 months, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf at High-A Winston-Salem in early April and will be sidelined for at least the next couple months. Batista had a 3.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB across 84.2 innings at the Single-A level last year and made just one start this season before suffering the injury.