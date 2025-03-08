Alec Bohm News: Early power surge this spring

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

Bohm took Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis deep in the third inning, homering for the third time in just 21 at-bats this spring so far. The 28-year-old corner infielder has driven in 97 runs while batting at least .274 in each of the past two seasons, making him a relatively safe option in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts as part of Philadelphia's potent lineup.