MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 19

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 19, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Postponement possibilities for Guardians at Twins and Tigers at Cardinals. Proceed accordingly!

Robbie Ray is the lone starter priced in the $10k range and there are other team aces on the slate in Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo and Ryan Pepiot. The obvious option, however, is Cristopher Sanchez, who is priced $1,900 less than on FanDuel. He's viable even against the Rockies at Coors Field, who have the second highest strikeout rate in MLB. 

We've also starred Castillo, Bailey Ober and J.T. Ginn. Ginn is the value play of the group at $6,700 if you're looking to save some salary against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Castillo and the Mariners are the second biggest favorite on the slate and the White Sox rank last in runs scored, OBP, OPS and xwOBA since the start of last season. Overall, there's nothing wrong with spending up on Gray, and Kris Bubic also ranks well in all the metrics below. Note that the Tigers are going with an opener in Sean Guenther with Keider Montero in bulk relief. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Cristopher Sanchez1412
Sonny Gray2948
Luis Castillo36114
Robbie Ray45218
Bailey Ober57912
Kris Bubic6137
Ryan Pepiot713713
J.T. Ginn81861
Brandon Pfaadt912811
Jose Soriano1031015
Landon Knack1111517
Colton Gordon1217186
Dean Kremer13141510
Davis Martin1410165
Quinn Priester1515173
Keider Montero16161416
Logan Allen178139
Kyle Freeland1821214

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Phillies7.04High
Dodgers6.02High
Athletics5.68Medium
Rays5.45High
Mariners5.312High
Cardinals5.03Medium
Brewers4.814Low
Orioles4.615High
Diamondbacks4.59High
Angels4.318Medium
Twins4.37Medium
Giants4.310Low
Astros4.06Medium
Guardians3.516Low
Royals3.511Low
Tigers3.41Low
Rockies3.413Medium
White Sox3.017Low

My primary team stack targets

Rays vs. LHP Gordon (second MLB start, 3.94 ERA in Triple-A last year). Key pieces: Danny Jansen, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Yandy Diaz, Jose Caballero

Phillies vs. LHP Freeland (6.15 ERA, 16.9 K%). Key pieces: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Weston Wilson, Nick Castellanos

Orioles vs. RHP Preister (5.16 ERA, 1.56 WHIP). Key pieces: Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Ramon Laureano

Diamondbacks vs. RHP Knack (5.89 ERA, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Eugenio Suarez, Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Josh Naylor

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

Baseball
