MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, May 19

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Postponement possibilities for Guardians at Twins and Tigers at Cardinals. Proceed accordingly!

Robbie Ray is the lone starter priced in the $10k range and there are other team aces on the slate in Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo and Ryan Pepiot. The obvious option, however, is Cristopher Sanchez, who is priced $1,900 less than on FanDuel. He's viable even against the Rockies at Coors Field, who have the second highest strikeout rate in MLB.

We've also starred Castillo, Bailey Ober and J.T. Ginn. Ginn is the value play of the group at $6,700 if you're looking to save some salary against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Castillo and the Mariners are the second biggest favorite on the slate and the White Sox rank last in runs scored, OBP, OPS and xwOBA since the start of last season. Overall, there's nothing wrong with spending up on Gray, and Kris Bubic also ranks well in all the metrics below. Note that the Tigers are going with an opener in Sean Guenther with Keider Montero in bulk relief.

