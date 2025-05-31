Alec Bohm News: Homers in loss

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Brewers.

In an otherwise forgettable day for the Phillies, Bohm put them on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning. It was a fitting end to a fantastic May, during which he slashed .324/.364/.510 with nine extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored. For the year, the 28-year-old owns at .270/.306/.386 line with five home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base across 229 plate appearances.