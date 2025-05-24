Fantasy Baseball
Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Pops solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Bohm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Bohm is up to four homers on the year, three of which he's hit over his last 10 games. In that span, he's gone 13-for-40 (.325) with eight RBI and three doubles as well. The third baseman started slow this year but has a respectable .267/.304/.382 slash line with 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 49 contests. His starting job at the hot corner isn't in danger, but he has regularly hit in the bottom half of the order for most of the season.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
