Alec Burleson News: Continues to heat up in win

Burleson went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

After getting off to a very quiet start to the campaign, Burleson is starting to get back on track at the plate recently. The slugging first baseman is now riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .263 (5-for-19) with two home runs, one double and five RBI. The lefty-hitting Burleson should remain on the strong side of a platoon with Luken Baker going forward.