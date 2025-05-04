Fantasy Baseball
Alec Burleson News: Gets first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Burleson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 win over the Mets in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Burleson opened the scoring with his blast off Tylor Megill in the second inning. Burleson sat for four straight games from April 25-28, but he's been a regular in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers since that stretch. He still needs to make some improvements with the bat -- he was limited to one hit in both games of Sunday's doubleheader and has gone seven contests without a multi-hit effort. He's at a .255/.305/.316 slash line, one homer, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 105 plate appearances. There's more power in Burleson's bat, as he hit 21 homers over 152 games in 2024.

