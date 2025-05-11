Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Burleson headshot

Alec Burleson News: On bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Though he has recently re-emerged as a regular in the St. Louis lineup against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting Burleson will likely continue to sit against opposing southpaws like the Nationals' MacKenzie Gore. With Burleson on the bench Sunday, Ivan Herrera will get a look in the designated-hitter spot.

Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now