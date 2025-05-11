Alec Burleson News: On bench against southpaw
Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Though he has recently re-emerged as a regular in the St. Louis lineup against right-handed pitching, the left-handed-hitting Burleson will likely continue to sit against opposing southpaws like the Nationals' MacKenzie Gore. With Burleson on the bench Sunday, Ivan Herrera will get a look in the designated-hitter spot.
