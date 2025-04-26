Alec Marsh Injury: Starts new throwing program

Marsh (shoulder) started a new throwing program on April 25, MLB.com reports.

Marsh had been shut down from throwing since April 5 after suffering a setback in his shoulder. He was set for further evaluation this week and it sounds like neither imaging nor a medical exam revealed any issues. He's still likely a month or more from returning as he begins to ramp up activity. Marsh originally experienced tightness in his right shoulder during his offseason throwing program and was being eased into action in the spring.