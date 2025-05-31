Alejandro Kirk News: Reaches base three times in win

Kirk went 1-for-4 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

The 26-year-old catcher hasn't produced an extra-base hit since May 14, but he's done an excellent job getting on base in the meantime. Over his last 12 games, Kirk is batting .387 (12-for-31) with nine walks against only one strikeout, giving him an eye-popping .500 OBP during that stretch.