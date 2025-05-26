Alek Manoah Injury: Staying on schedule in rehab

Manoah (elbow) has built up to 40 pitches during regular twice-a-week bullpen sessions as he recovers from elbow surgery, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports.

There's been no timeline provided by the Blue Jays for the right-hander to begin a rehab assignment, but the team still appears to be targeting an early August return for Manoah after he underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure in June 2024. In the meantime, the 27-year-old will continue with his throwing program and focus on keeping his mechanics in sync and regaining a feel for his pitches. "That's the biggest thing," Manoah said Friday. "Being able to learn that feel and being able to just build that indestructible base of just learning my stuff, learning the way my body moves." Through five starts in 2024 before being shut down, Manoah posted a 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB in 24.1 innings, and he could provide a late-season boost to a Jays rotation that's struggled to find a reliable fifth starter this season.