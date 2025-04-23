Fantasy Baseball
Alex Call News: Back in fourth-outfielder role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Since turning in four two-hit performances in his first eight games of the season, Call has slashed just .111/.227/.111 over his ensuing eight contests. Call's downturn in productivity appears to have cost him an everyday role; he'll be on the bench for a fifth straight game while Jacob Young and Dylan Crews have both picked up the pace at the plate of late and have usurped him as regular options in the Washington outfield.

