Alex Call News: Filling in for Crews on Thursday
Call will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against Atlanta.
Though Call still looks to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder, he's seen fairly steady playing time while manager Dave Martinez continues to dish out occasional days off for Dylan Crews, Jacob Young and Josh Bell. Crews will be the odd man out of the lineup Thursday, allowing Call to pick up his eighth start in 12 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now