Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Call headshot

Alex Call News: Filling in for Crews on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Call will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Though Call still looks to be the Nationals' fourth outfielder, he's seen fairly steady playing time while manager Dave Martinez continues to dish out occasional days off for Dylan Crews, Jacob Young and Josh Bell. Crews will be the odd man out of the lineup Thursday, allowing Call to pick up his eighth start in 12 games.

Alex Call
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now