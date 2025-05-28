Alex Cobb Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Cobb (hip) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with High-A West Michigan, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cobb completed a bullpen session Monday and seems to be feeling good enough to see in-game action. The 37-year-old has been battling inflammation in his right hip since February, meaning his rehab assignment will likely require several starts. He's not expected back until late June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now