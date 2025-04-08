Alex Lange Injury: In midst of shutdown period

The Tigers announced Tuesday that Lange (lat) has been shut down from throwing temporarily and will complete a period of rest after recently experienced increased upper arm inflammation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lange is in the midst of a rehab program for the right lat surgery he underwent last June, so it's less than ideal that he's contending with another arm-related issue during the ramp-up process. On the positive side, Lange wasn't recommended any further treatment for the arm inflammation after seeking multiple medical opinions, so the Tigers are hopeful that rest will be enough to resolve the issue. A timeline for Lange's return likely won't be established until he reaches the point in his rehab that he's facing live hitters, but he won't be available to make his 2025 Tigers debut until at least late May after being placed on the 60-day injured list during spring training.