Alex Pham Injury: Shelved with forearm injury

Double-A Chesapeake placed Pham on the 7-day injured list May 3 with right forearm inflammation, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Pham had an excellent first five appearances prior to the injury, logging a 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 23.2 innings. The 5-foot-11 righty is already 25 and in his third season at Double-A, as he came into the year with a lackluster scouting report highlighted by a solid cutter and decent control.