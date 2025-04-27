Fantasy Baseball
Alex Verdugo headshot

Alex Verdugo News: Delivers four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Verdugo went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Verdugo singled in the first and third innings before knocking an RBI double in the fifth. He added an RBI single in the seventh and drew a walk in the ninth. Verudgo has produced two four-hit games since making his debut with Atlanta on April 18. Through eight games, he's slashing .333/.368/.472 with five extra-base hits.

Alex Verdugo
Atlanta Braves
